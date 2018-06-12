BOSTON (AP) — Restaurant servers and their supporters are demanding an increase in the minimum wage paid to workers in Massachusetts who also receive tips from customers.
The so-called sub-minimum wage for restaurant servers is $3.75 an hour, compared to the minimum wage of $11 per hour for most other workers in the state.
Several current and former restaurant employees told a Statehouse rally on Tuesday that even with tips they can’t make ends meet with the money they earn on the job.
A proposed November ballot question would gradually raise the sub-minimum wage to $9 an hour by 2022, while hiking the overall minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Business groups representing restaurant owners say the proposed increase could lead to higher prices for diners and force many restaurants out of business.