BOSTON (AP) — Restaurant servers and their supporters are demanding an increase in the minimum wage paid to workers in Massachusetts who also receive tips from customers.

The so-called sub-minimum wage for restaurant servers is $3.75 an hour, compared to the minimum wage of $11 per hour for most other workers in the state.

Several current and former restaurant employees told a Statehouse rally on Tuesday that even with tips they can’t make ends meet with the money they earn on the job.

A proposed November ballot question would gradually raise the sub-minimum wage to $9 an hour by 2022, while hiking the overall minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Business groups representing restaurant owners say the proposed increase could lead to higher prices for diners and force many restaurants out of business.