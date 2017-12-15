DOVER, Del. (AP) — Public health officials say a man has been bitten by a rabid raccoon in southern Delaware.

Officials on Friday encouraged anyone who may have come in contact with the raccoon to call their health care provider or the state rabies program.

Officials say the man was putting up holiday decorations in his Rehoboth Beach neighborhood when he was bitten by a raccoon hidden in some bushes. The raccoon was captured and brought to a state lab, which confirmed Wednesday that it had rabies.

Public health official say they have performed rabies tests on 137 animals since January. Seventeen of the animals — five raccoons, seven cats, two dogs, two bats and one fox — were confirmed to be rabid. Six of the positive rabies cases involved a bite to humans.