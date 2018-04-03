NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (AP) — Health officials in Connecticut are warning residents that a dead feral cat tested positive for rabies this week.

The New Britain Health Department confirmed the cat tested positive for rabies Monday. Health officials say the cat came into contact with residents in the Belvedere neighborhood. Those residents should seek medical advice.

Authorities say there are wild animals and other feral cats in the area that may also be infected with rabies.

Officials say residents should keep pets on leashes and avoid leaving pet food outside. Residents shouldn’t house stray animals.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings of sick or dead animals to the New Britain Police Animal Control Division.