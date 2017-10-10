KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Community members, including a mayor, a PTA president and a law professor, have urged a Tennessee school district to strike down a proposal to eliminate specific protections for gender identity and sexual orientation in its student and staff harassment policy.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Knox County residents told personal stories, highlighted suicide rates among LGBT students and offered legal analysis at the school board’s Monday meeting.
The proposal introduced in September would replace the words “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” with “sex,” a change Board Chair Patti Bounds has said will bring the policy in line with state laws.
Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero sent a letter last week, urging the board to keep the current language.
The board will vote Wednesday. It’s unclear how all the members will vote.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com