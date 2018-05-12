FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — Residents of a central Massachusetts city are trying to break the world record for largest paper airplane.

The volunteer team of youth, artists, engineers and community leaders from Fitchburg, Mass. are gathering Saturday at the Fitchburg Municipal Airport to help assemble a 64-foot plane made mostly of corrugated cardboard and about as long as a bowling lane.

The group plans to launch the aircraft June 12. The project is being organized by the Revolving Museum, a local public art organization, and city government. It’s meant in part to spotlight the city’s history as a major paper producer.

Guinness World Records says the largest paper aircraft was constructed by students and employees at the Braunschweig Institute of Technology in Braunschweig, Germany and launched in 2013.