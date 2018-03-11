LELAND, Miss. (AP) — Some residents are threatening to sue a Mississippi Delta town following recent flooding, saying the town failed to maintain its drains.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Ashley Harris, a lawyer, says she’s representing more than 15 Leland residents. She wrote a letter to Mayor Kenny Thomas blaming the city for homes that flooded after heavy rain on Feb. 22.

Thomas denied such claims at a meeting of aldermen Tuesday. He says city crews cleared streets of drain-clogging leaves and debris on Feb. 21. Thomas says he then arose before dawn on Feb. 22 to make sure a pumping was operating. Thomas says efforts by himself and city employees went “above and beyond.”

City attorney Josh Bogen calls the lawsuit “ridiculous.” He says the city’s insurer is dealing with Harris.

