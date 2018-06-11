SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Residents of suburban Salt Lake City are organizing a county-wide referendum to block a proposed 8,800-home development southwest of the city.

Herriman resident Justin Swain filed an application with the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office Monday to ask voters to reject a zoning change making the development possible. The 37-year-old software company employee said the proposed 938-acre (380-hectare)project would overwhelm the area.

The referendum would not appear before voters until either 2019 or 2020.

Swain called the referendum a backup plan in case local officials fail to reach agreement on changes to the proposed development. The county’s municipal board was scheduled to consider the question this week but postponed the vote amid resident opposition.

Supporters need to gather signatures of nearly 85,000 county residents to place the referendum on the ballot.