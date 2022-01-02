A rare phenomenon that occurred in Texarkana, a city on the northeast border of Texas and Arkansas, has its residents asking, “What the — fish?”

Multiple Texarkana residents on Wednesday reported finding small fish that had fallen from the sky during a storm, and shared videos and images through social media.

Experts say that the phenomenon can occur when waterspouts pick up small marine life, such as fish or frogs, into the sky before they are dropped below.

But there is no evidence of waterspouts or severe flooding in Texarkana that explains what was reported Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

Brandon Thorne, a meteorologist for NWS Shreveport, said a line of thunderstorms moved through Texarkana on Wednesday afternoon, but added that no warnings were issued in connection to the storms.

When residents started calling in about fish falling from the sky — dozens according to at least one report — Thorne said the weather service looked into conditions in the area, and what may have caused the phenomenon.

Thorne said no data evidenced a waterspout in the area, however, and said meteorologists didn’t receive any eyewitness reports of waterspouts from bodies of water near Texarkana.

“As we looked at the storm and went back and looked at the data, we really didn’t find anything would indicate that there was any kind of waterspout.” Thorne said. “We’re kind of confused as to how it happened as well, to be honest.”

The weather service was not notified of any injuries in connection to people who were struck by fish falling from the sky, Thorne said.

Residents from at least four different locations in the city reported seeing fish falling from the sky, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

In a Facebook post, Texarkana city officials confirmed that they had received reports of fish flopping to the ground.

“2021 is pulling out all the tricks … including raining fish in Texarkana today. And no, this isn’t a joke,” the post read.

Bregan Brown, a Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist, said reports of a single animal falling from the sky are not uncommon, because birds of prey sometimes drop their kill.

Instances in which multiple organisms, such as a school of fish falling from the sky, are more rare and could be the first time that the event was recorded in the state.

“When you get a lot of animals falling from the sky amidst a weather event it can seem pretty scary, but it’s not really anything to be concerned about,” Brown said.

Devin Sewell, a sales manager at the Orr Maxx car dealership in Texarkana, said he thought a neighboring business had thrown out fish, between 2 to 6 inches long, into the roadway when he walked outside Wednesday afternoon.

“Then I started looking on the ground and there were fish everywhere for about 100 yards,” Sewell said.

Sewell said the falling fish have been the talk of the town, and that people have been getting a kick out of the quirky phenomenon.

“What’s going to stink is I’m going to have to clean these fish out of the back of these trucks now,” Sewell said.

_____