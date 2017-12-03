DENVER (AP) — Data shows a record number of residents have moved out of the state of Colorado.
The Denver Post reports new annual figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey show Colorado saw its first drop this decade in the number of people arriving from other states in 2016, while those leaving Colorado hit a record high, resulting in the lowest net-migration number — 30,000 total new residents — in seven years.
The data says 193,000 Coloradans moved away last year, 10,000 more than in 2015, while 223,000 moved into the state, down about 4,000 from the year before but still well above recent years.
The Census survey numbers do not include people who have moved to the state from abroad.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com