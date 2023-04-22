TOPPENISH, Yakima County — A homeless encampment known as The Compound on the Yakama Reservation faded out of existence this week.

Though the Bureau of Indian Affairs shut down The Compound a year ago, about two dozen people continued to live in tents and makeshift shelters on the south end of the property at the west end of Toppenish.

On Monday, they were forced to leave.

Some went to Camp Hope, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment in east Yakima. A few more went to Noah’s Ark homeless shelter in Wapato. Those remaining left for other makeshift encampments scattered in fields and along the Yakima River on the reservation.

Yakama Nation Tribal Police stood by as men and women cleaned out their tents, filled shopping carts with their belongings and pondered their next move.

Service providers, including the Yakama Nation’s homeless, behavioral health and substance abuse programs, were on hand to provide information to those in need.

Andrea Batin, lead advocate for victims resources with Yakama Nation Behavioral Health, said many living on the streets need counseling and treatment.

“We’re just here to help them, encourage them,” she said, “let them know we’re here to help.”

Dionna Bennett-Pimms, who runs Campbell Farm in Wapato, helped take down tents, gather up personal belongings and drove several people who were living there to other makeshift encampments on the reservation.

For the past several years, the farm and mission has brought food and water and other supplies to the homeless on the reservation.

Bennett-Pimms worried the people living at The Compound would be forced out without much regard for their struggles.

“This needs to be handled with grace,” she said. “At the end of the day, they’re human.”

The Compound

The late Doris Burkybile — a Yakama — owned the 6 1/2-acre parcel of tribal land sandwiched between U.S. Highway 97 and West First Avenue in Toppenish.

For decades, she rented space to merchants for weekend flea markets and firework stand owners during the Fourth of July holiday season.

Several years ago, homeless people began congregating in an area behind the used tire shop. Burkybile let them stay. In the winter of 2019, as many as 100 homeless people lived at The Compound.

When Burkybile died last year, her land went into probate and the BIA shut down the encampment.

In an email to service providers, the BIA and Yakama Nation Realty cited illegal activity and unsafe conditions at The Compound as reasons to move everyone out.

Late Monday afternoon, Doris Starr, who has been homeless the past year and a half, walked through the mostly cleared-out encampment, glancing over a shopping cart filled with stuff that was left behind.

She said she wasn’t sure of her next move.

“I don’t even know, just day-to-day — like we do,” she said.

Starr said she began living on the streets when her boyfriend died.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go after that,” she said.

Starr said the tribe has offered her help and the family of her late boyfriend helps her from time to time.

“Of course, they want me to sober up,” she said. “Easier said than done.”

Lack of shelter

There aren’t enough shelter beds on the reservation, said Camp Hope Director Mike Kay. He’s partnered with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic to run temporary winter shelters on the reservation the past three years.

Last year the winter shelter served 256 unique visitors, he said. Most nights, the temporary shelter’s 66 beds were filled.

He said many returned to The Compound when the winter shelter closed at the end of March.

The only other shelters on the reservation are Noah’s Ark in Wapato and the Yakama Nation’s Village of Hope in Toppenish. Noah’s Ark is the only low-barrier shelter while the Village of Hope serves families.

Noah’s Ark can sleep up to 44 people, and it is mostly filled each night, said shelter director Makala McElroy.

Monday afternoon, she had yet to determine how many would be coming from The Compound. Shelter doors close at 10 p.m., at which time she takes a head count.

“I’m anticipating that we will have more people show up tonight since the closure,” McElroy said.

Cultural differences

Kay said he brought 13 people from The Compound to Camp Hope in Yakima on Monday morning. Later that day, he brought three people back to the reservation after they began experiencing anxiety.

“And you could just see the anxiety on their face,” Kay said. “Some of them are just really panicked. Some of them not only have substance abuse issues, but also being away from their culture.”

Many Native Americans are reluctant to leave the reservation, McElroy said.

“There’s always a need, especially for Native Americans,” she said. “They don’t feel comfortable in Yakima. I think the cultural differences is one of the reasons why they’d rather stay out here in the streets or in encampments than in housing in Yakima.”

Like elsewhere, many of those experiencing homelessness on the reservation have substance use and mental health issues and need treatment, service providers said.

“They use drugs because of a trauma and now things changed because the brain changes,” Kay said. “It’s literally their survival mode.”

Kay said he’s working on a plan to possibly establish a low-barrier shelter in Toppenish with wraparound services.

“It’s not that these people don’t want help,” he said. “It’s that you have to build relationships with them.”

Often that means walking people through the services rather than simply telling them where to go, Kay said.

Phil Ferolito: pferolito@yakimaherald.com.