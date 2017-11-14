BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont residents are pushing back against state officials removing large trees from alongside a stretch of Interstate 91.

Progressive-Democratic state Rep. Mollie Burke, who represents part of Brattleboro, says she met with several residents and officials from the state Agency of Transportation last week. The Brattleboro Reformer reports transportation officials began removing 70-foot-high trees over the summer, with officials saying many of the trees were dead and posed a hazard.

Agency Senior Manager Tammy Ellis says a number of healthy trees had to be cut down in the process of felling dead trees.

Resident Ariel Nelson says she and seven neighbors are opposed, saying traffic noise is now keeping residents awake.

Ellis contends the trees cut down didn’t absorb sound.