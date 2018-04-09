LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Several Idaho residents are expressing their frustration on social media and adding their names to a petition.

The Lewiston Morning Tribune reports the petition asks Horizon Air to keep its Lewiston flight service to Seattle and Boise at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

Alaska Airlines, parent company of Horizon Air, announced two weeks ago it will end its Lewiston flights to Seattle and Boise on Aug. 25. That will leave SkyWest’s Salt Lake City flights as the only service in Lewiston.

Alaska Airlines has indicated it won’t reconsider, regardless of how many people express their support.

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com