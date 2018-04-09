LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Some Idaho residents want Horizon Air to keep its flight service to Seattle and Boise at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

Alaska Airlines, parent company of Horizon Air, announced two weeks ago that it will end the flights on Aug. 25. Some people have signed a petition opposing the decision.

The move will leave SkyWest’s Salt Lake City flights as the only service in Lewiston.

Alaska Airlines has indicated it won’t reconsider its decision, regardless of how many people express their opposition, the Lewiston Morning Tribune reported .

“It’s going to be harder for companies to look at us for growth,” said Bernie Schneider, branch manager of United Rentals in Lewiston. Schneider is a lifelong Lewiston-Clarkston Valley resident.

Longer travel times will be tough for people with serious illness or recovering from severe accidents, said Staci Baldwin, president of Jackson’s Pay it Forward Foundation, a family service center in Lewiston. The center helps families with ill children.

Her son Jackson Baldwin received care in Seattle before he succumbed to cancer at the age of 10.

