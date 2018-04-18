HOUSTON (AP) — Various homeowners participating in a state-run program to repair homes damaged during Hurricane Harvey say their houses are worse off than before they were fixed because of incomplete or shoddy work.

More than 13,000 Texas homes have received repairs through the program run by the Texas General Land Office.

The program provides up to $20,000 in temporary repairs so families whose homes were damaged during Harvey can live in their houses while long-term, more permanent repairs can take place.

But at a news conference in Houston on Wednesday, various community groups said many residents have complained of mold not removed from their homes, thefts by contractors and lackluster work.

A spokeswoman for the General Land Office says the program has been “exceptionally helpful” to most individuals.