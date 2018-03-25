TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — More than 1,350 residents on Tucson’s south side have filed formal claims with the U.S. Air Force in the past year, claiming pollution left behind from its plants and other industries is causing cancer and other illnesses in their community.

The Arizona Daily Star reports details of most of the claims aren’t immediately available. But more than a half-dozen residents who filed claims told the Arizona Daily Star last week that they believe contaminated drinking water and possible other exposures to pollution left them with various cancers, heart ailments, autoimmune diseases such as lupus and other health problems. Such claims are often precursors to future lawsuits.

Air Force spokesman Mark Kinkade says the Air Force hasn’t decided on any claim and has no timetable for any decision.

