BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say flares found inside a Butte home were mistaken for sticks of dynamite, causing evacuations of the immediate area.

The Montana Standard reports residents called police Wednesday afternoon after discovering the flares inside the basement of the house.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says nearby residents were asked to leave the area as firefighters entered the home to locate the suspected dynamite.

Officials say an explosives contractor for a mining supplies company examined the sticks that were wrapped in old newspaper. He discovered they were labeled as a brand of car flares.

Authorities cleared the scene less than an hour after arriving.

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com