MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Residents have started a project to bring the popular Little Free Libraries book exchange stations to all six elementary schools in Mandan.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that there are 13 Little Free Libraries in neighboring Bismarck, and now the book swapping program will be brought across the Missouri River.

The group Leadership Bismarck-Mandan 2018 is leading the effort as a way to enhance the community and promote literacy.

With the motto “Take a book, return a book,” the small, house-like structures contain various genres and books for all ages.

Amber Larson, a group participant, says placing the Little Free Libraries at elementary schools doesn’t mean it’s just for kids. She says the schools serve as great locations in residential areas, but the project is meant to benefit the entire community.

