BEND, Ore. (AP) — Police searching for a missing Bend woman have asked residents on the east side of that city to check their properties for clues.
Police want residents to report anything out of the ordinary, and reminded them to inspect abandoned structures, open fields or any water sources on their properties.
Meanwhile, KTVZ reports that investigators were at Knott Landfill on Thursday, searching through trash piles for evidence in the disappearance of 24-year-old Sara Gomez.
Gomez was last seen Feb. 19. Her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Penner, was arrested two days later, accused of violating the restraining order Gomez took out against him. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of contempt of court.
He has not been charged in her disappearance.
Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/