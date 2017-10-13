AMHERST, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials are helping residents in the town of Amherst whose water supply has been affected by a perfluorinated chemical contamination.

WMUR-TV reports residents talked to officials Thursday at a public meeting. Wells in the Amherst area were contaminated when Textiles Coated International leaked PFCs into groundwater.

Pennichuck Corporation CEO Larry Goodhue says the state Department of Environmental Services has the authority to require TCI to help residents. The company will give affected homeowners $1,500 for their initial water bill.

Officials say residents should get connected to public water as soon as possible. Officials say if the residents fail to get connected, they will have to pay for connection in the future.

The water project is scheduled to start next week.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com