HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Garland County say a 65-year-old woman has died following a fire inside her home.

Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said Monday that the body of Linda Camp was discovered inside her home Sunday night. McCormick says an initial investigation indicates Camp died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say Camp’s body was found in the room where the fire occurred. Officials say her body was about a foot from the exit and that it appears she had attempted to escape the fire.

The fire apparently occurred earlier in the day and died out due to lack of oxygen. The room where the fire occurred sustained heavy smoke and heat damage.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.