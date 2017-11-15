LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A tenant of a YMCA rooming house in Massachusetts has been charged with murder in the death of a fellow resident, who was apparently bludgeoned with an aluminum baseball bat.
Sixty-one-year-old Martin Rodriguez was arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence in the death of 53-year-old Jose Burgos. The prosecution and defense agreed that Rodriguez would be held without bail.
Police say Burgos’ body was found Tuesday in his room at the YMCA-run rooming house in Lawrence. He had suffered a massive head wound.
The Eagle Tribune reports that a baseball bat with apparent blood stains was found near the body. Police say Rodriguez’s hands tested positive for blood.
Investigators say surveillance video shows Rodriguez and another man leaving Burgos’ room after apparently drinking wine together.