TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — A man who lived in a Delaware home that was built at the end of the 18th century has been charged with setting a fire that heavily damaged the historic residence.

The Wilmington News Journal, citing court documents , reports that 41-year-old Christopher Gregg was arrested Thursday and charged with arson.

Authorities say the fire at the Vandyke-Heath House in Townsend was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday. Damage to the house and nearby barn is estimated at $250,000.

The court documents say Gregg argued with family members in the home, and ransacked his daughter’s bedroom.

Documents say after Gregg’s daughter left for school, Gregg asked his girlfriend to drop him off near his home. The pair left the area around 8 a.m.

