TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — A man who lived in a Delaware home that was built at the end of the 18th century has been charged with setting a fire that heavily damaged the historic residence.
The Wilmington News Journal, citing court documents , reports that 41-year-old Christopher Gregg was arrested Thursday and charged with arson.
Authorities say the fire at the Vandyke-Heath House in Townsend was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday. Damage to the house and nearby barn is estimated at $250,000.
The court documents say Gregg argued with family members in the home, and ransacked his daughter’s bedroom.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
Documents say after Gregg’s daughter left for school, Gregg asked his girlfriend to drop him off near his home. The pair left the area around 8 a.m.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com