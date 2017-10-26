PANORAMA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles police say a group of robbers forced their way into a home and assaulted residents before fleeing with safes, purses, jewelry and other possessions.
KCBS-TV reports at least one person was beat up and another was shocked with a stun gun during the home invasion around 2 a.m. Thursday in the Panorama City area of the San Fernando Valley.
The family tells the news station they believe they were targeted because they are in the jewelry business. At least three residents were treated for minor injuries.
Police have not released descriptions of the suspects, who wore masks and gloves and dressed in dark clothing.
