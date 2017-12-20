BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A resident and two police officers were injured in a house fire in Bristol.

Fire officials say a 52-year-old woman had to be airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital’s burn unit after she suffered burns and smoke inhalation in the fire, which was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were able to pull the woman out of the house. Two officers were treated for smoke inhalation. One was treated at the scene, and one was treated and released from Bristol Hospital.

NBC Connecticut reports that the woman was upgraded Wednesday from critical to stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.