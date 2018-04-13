CLINTS WELL, Ariz. (AP) — A popular kayaking and fishing spot north of Payson is reopening to vehicle traffic.
The Coconino National Forest had closed the only road leading to C.C. Cragin Reservoir earlier this month because of low water levels.
Forest spokesman Brady Smith says it will reopen Saturday.
The water levels haven’t improved, dropping to 21 percent full.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Chagall stolen in 1988 New York heist turns up after aging criminal wants to clear his conscience
But forest officials say they have installed a gate to block access to a boat ramp, while still allowing vehicles up to a certain point. Visitors will have to carry kayaks, canoes or small boats to the water.
The reservoir formerly was known as Blue Ridge.
The Salt River Project typically draws from the reservoir but has suspended operations indefinitely. The utility says it will maintain a water tank for use on wildfires.