ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The White River National Forest has released details on its reservation plan for Conundrum Hot Springs.

The Aspen Times reports that starting in April, hikers will need to make a reservation before setting up their tents near the popular hot springs.

Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Karen Schroyer said Tuesday that they’ve seen as many as 300 people camping at the hot springs. She says after the system is in place, the maximum number of people allowed to camp each night at the springs will be 68.

The Forest Service will begin with 17 designated campsites and intends to add three more later on. The first block of reservations will be available on April 18 for April 18-July 31.

Reservations for campsites from Aug. 1-Nov. 30 will be available June 15.

