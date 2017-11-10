PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — Oglala Sioux officials have released details of a crash on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation that killed a family from Wanblee.
The Rapid City Journal reports that the crash last Saturday killed 42-year-old Waylon Red Elk Sr., his 34-year-old pregnant wife, Jaylene Pretends Eagle, and their 1-year-old son, Waylon Red Elk Jr.
Tribal Police Chief Mark Mesteth says the crash in Porcupine involved another vehicle with a driver believed to be drunk.
Funeral services for the victims are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Crazy Horse School in Wanblee.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com