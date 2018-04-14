PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Researchers off the coast of Provincetown are trying to free an entangled North Atlantic right whale from fishing line wrapped around her jaw.

The Cape Cod Times reports the whale, dubbed “Kleenex,” has had the fishing line wrapped around her jaw for three years. Researchers and scientists are working in the Stellwagon Bank National Marine Sanctuary to remove it. Kleenex, who is described as being “quite thin” must have it taken off over several attempts because there is no trailing end to the cable, making it difficult to tug away. A disentanglement team from the Center for Coastal Studies will check on the whale in a few days to see if the line has been shed.

The great-grandmother to six calves, Kleenex was first spotted in the bay in 1977.