BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A record number of domestic violence-related homicides in East Baton Rouge has spurred researchers to launch a program to stop the trend.

The Advocate reports there were 14 domestic violence-related homicides in the parish in 2017. There have been five so far this year. Researchers from John Jay College in New York visited this week to examine the cases and meet with law enforcement and service workers.

The meetings are a precursor to the launch of the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention program. The program centers on ranking offenders in a hierarchy based on factors including number of convictions or protective order violations. The ranking would dictate the type of intervention, which could range from a letter alerting the offender of police monitoring to “legal action by any means available.”

