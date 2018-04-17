BALTIMORE (AP) — Researchers say they have confirmed what environmentalists have long known: Stormwater runoff reduction projects help the environment, while leaking sewage hurts it.

Alice Volpitta, the water quality manager at Blue Water, tells The Baltimore Sun that the study tracked 20 years of data on variables ranging from precipitation to road salt usage to see how each factor impacted stream health in Baltimore’s Gwynns Falls watershed.

The study published by the U.S. Geological Survey last month was conducted by the USGS, Blue Water Baltimore and the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies from 1998 to 2016. Blue Water Baltimore says the study shows a clear trend of increasing precipitation, which exacerbates stormwater runoff pollution and puts more pressure on sewage pipes.

