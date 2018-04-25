HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An old children’s story speaks of mice putting a bell on a cat’s tail.

Researchers in South Carolina are tagging alligators’ tails. And necks.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports researchers from Clemson University, the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and a local wildlife group hope to track alligators as they become more active this spring.

They caught three Tuesday on Hilton Head Island, tagging them and fitting GPS tracking devices on the two biggest. The battery-powered device are supposed to record the location of the alligator every three hours for the next two years.

Ernie Wiggins with the Nemours Wildlife Foundation said the study will help scientists and residents better understand how alligators move in residential areas and help keep both residents and the ecosystem safe.

