PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Researchers say they found a number of racial and ethnic disparities studying traffic stops across Rhode Island.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday that the study identified four towns and one police barracks that “warrant further analysis.” The Providence Journal reports the communities are Cranston, Narragansett, North Smithfield, Providence and the Hope Valley State Police barracks.

The four departments and one barracks highlighted in the report have already met with researchers, and a follow-up report will be published in a few weeks with findings and recommendations.

Among other conclusions, the study found that officers were less likely to find contraband when searching minority drivers.