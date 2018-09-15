DETROIT (AP) — The wreckage of a ship that disappeared more than 100 years ago has been found in Lake Huron’s lower Georgian Bay.

The Detroit News reports that an international team of divers found the J.H. Jones on July 1 near Lion’s Head, Ontario. The coastal steamer had 30 people onboard when it vanished in 1906 during a storm.

Researchers say multiple attempts over the decades to locate the Jones were unsuccessful. But researchers Ken Merryman, Jerry Eliason and Cris Kohl were part of the team that located the ship in July after less than two hours of searching.

Only one person’s body was found after the storm. Researchers say the ship’s hull was mostly intact, though the smokestack was toppled. Divers saw components of the steam engine, but no sign of human remains.

