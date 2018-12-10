Share story

By
The Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Researchers from Brazil’s National Museum say that they have recovered more than 1,500 pieces from the debris of a massive fire.

The items found include Brazilian indigenous arrows, a Peruvian vase and a pre-Colombian funeral urn.

In October, researchers recovered skull fragments and a part of the femur belonging to “Luzia,” the name scientist gave to a woman who lived 11,500 years ago.

The progress was announced Monday morning, along with details of a US$205,000 donation from the German government for conservation equipment.

The museum in Rio de Janeiro is one of the world’s oldest. It housed more than 20 million pieces before being gutted by a massive fire on Sept. 2.

Authorities have yet to say how the fire started.

