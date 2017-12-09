COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — New research from the University of Missouri found that video game motion sensors can be useful in physical therapy.

The Columbia Missourian reports that a team from the University of Missouri’s health professions school, engineering college, health care center, motion analysis center and orthopaedic institute found that the Xbox Kinect 2.0 motion sensor can be used as a suitable replacement for medical motion labs.

Motion sensors help physicians with analyzing patient movement, tracking rehabilitation and assessing future injury risk. But researchers say the motion labs often cost more than $100,000 and are time-consuming.

Researchers say replacing the labs with an Xbox Kinect can make motion analysis testing inexpensive and portable.

They say they’ll need to consider other sensors on the market after Microsoft recently announced the Kinect is being discontinued.

