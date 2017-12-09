COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — New research from the University of Missouri found that video game motion sensors can be useful in physical therapy.
The Columbia Missourian reports that a team from the University of Missouri’s health professions school, engineering college, health care center, motion analysis center and orthopaedic institute found that the Xbox Kinect 2.0 motion sensor can be used as a suitable replacement for medical motion labs.
Motion sensors help physicians with analyzing patient movement, tracking rehabilitation and assessing future injury risk. But researchers say the motion labs often cost more than $100,000 and are time-consuming.
Researchers say replacing the labs with an Xbox Kinect can make motion analysis testing inexpensive and portable.
Most Read Stories
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- The Mariners' quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
They say they’ll need to consider other sensors on the market after Microsoft recently announced the Kinect is being discontinued.
___
Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com