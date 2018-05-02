CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say they plan to submit a bill for review for a Massachusetts hiker reported missing, but later found at a luxury hotel.

Teams started searching Mount Washington for an overdue 70-year-old Christophe Chamley, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 23. He had a medical condition that added to the urgency of the search.

Teams went to the summit and a National Guard helicopter was brought in. Rescuers later learned Chamley had checked into the Mount Washington Hotel hours earlier. He sent a message to his wife, but she didn’t receive it.

Fish and Game’s Col. Kevin Jordan said he expected to submit expenses for the attorney general’s office to review. Jordan said Wednesday he didn’t have a cost total.

A number listed for Chamley was disconnected.