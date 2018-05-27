Share story

By
The Associated Press

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Officials in southern Mississippi say that 24 injured pit bulls from a suspected dog fighting ring are being treated and evaluated to see if they can be adopted.

The Sun-Herald reports that George County Sheriff Keith Havard says they were taken Saturday to a temporary shelter and will receive medical care and “behavioral enrichment” from veterinarians until they can be put up for adoption.

The dogs were rescued Wednesday from a George County home.

Dixie Adoptables, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Southern Hinds County Animal Shelter were called in to assist.

WLOX reports that Angie Green from Dixie Adoptables called it a “horrible situation.”

