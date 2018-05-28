MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say three climbers took a fall in the Hogsback area of Mount Hood.
KATU-TV reports that Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies got a call about the climbers around 9 a.m. Monday.
Mountain Wave Search and Rescue says all three climbers are adults and suffered minor injuries.
Rescue groups say they likely won’t need a helicopter to air lift the climbers.
They described rough terrain and some crevasses in the area where the group fell, so the rescue will take several hours.
Two days ago, a climber was rescued after falling in the same area. That rescue took 10 hours because the rescue helicopter couldn’t hoist the climber off the mountain due to high winds.
Josh Hawk was hospitalized in Portland with serious injuries.
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/