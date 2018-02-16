KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An animal rescue agency leader faces a municipal charge alleging she went onto private property to feed a dog that then suffered an allergic reaction.

The Kansas City Star reports that 55-year-old Kate Quigley was granted a continuance during a court appearance Wednesday on an animal poisoning charge. She’s the director of the Chain of Hope KC rescue agency.

Willie Crutchfield says the group fed his 7-year-old dog, Lucy, food over his fence in November. His Labrador retriever-mix had diarrhea and pulled hair off because of the allergic reaction. Crutchfield says the group had no right to feed his dog without permission.

Quigley has been cited two other times with violating the city animal ordinance. Phone messages the Star left at the agency’s Raytown and Kansas City offices weren’t returned.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com