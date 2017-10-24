SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Court records show one of the five reputed mobsters from Springfield facing charges related to an extortion case is planning on pleading guilty in federal court.

The Republican reports 50-year-old Ralph Santaniello, of Longmeadow, will plead guilty in federal court Nov. 6. The terms of his plea have not been released, and his attorney has declined comment.

Santaniello was arrested in August 2016 along with close to 40 alleged members of various organized crime families following a large-scale crime bust. He was charged with gambling, loansharking and other extortion-related offenses.

Prosecutors say Santaniello and another mobster extorted the owner of a local towing business. Court records show the men allegedly threatened to decapitate and bury the body of the tow company owner unless he paid $50,000.

