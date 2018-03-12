RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders want the North Carolina Supreme Court to keep intact a lower-court decision voiding only one portion of the state law creating a combined elections and ethics board.
Lawyers for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger filed Monday their response to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s motions last week asking justices to throw out the entire law — and the combined board.
The Supreme Court favored Cooper in a January decision, but a panel of three trial judges last week viewed the court’s majority opinion more narrowly than Cooper wanted.
Berger and Moore’s attorneys wrote the justices have previously affirmed the General Assembly’s authority to merge the once-separate elections board and ethics commission.
Legislation tweaking the board’s membership is expected to take effect later this week.