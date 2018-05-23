COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the four Republicans seeking to unseat him are meeting in a debate ahead of next month’s primary election.

McMaster and his challengers are taking the stage at Clemson University on Tuesday night for a debate sponsored by the Post and Courier of Charleston and South Carolina ETV. Other contenders have previously met on stage, but this will be McMaster’s first time joining them.

Charles Bierbauer, former longtime reporter, CNN correspondent and dean emeritus of South Carolina’s College of Information and Communications, will moderate the debate.

The three Democrats vying for their party’s nomination faceoff at Clemson on Thursday night. Next month, the parties have another set of back-to-back debates at the University of South Carolina June 4 and 5.