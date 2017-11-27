CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are gathering to make their pick for House speaker now that the current speaker is moving on to another job.

Speaker Shawn Jasper, a Republican from Hudson, was confirmed last week as the state’s next agriculture commissioner. Republicans will caucus on Tuesday to select their nominee to replace him. Democrats will caucus on Wednesday, and the full House will vote on Thursday.

Six Republicans are seeking the job: Jim McConnell of Swanzey, Laurie Sanborn of Bedford, Steve Smith of Charlestown, Gene Chandler of Bartlett, Al Baldasaro of Londonderry and John Burt of Goffstown. One Democrat is running, Steve Shurtleff of Concord.