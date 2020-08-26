President Donald Trump and his political allies mounted a fierce defense of his political record on the first night of the Republican convention on Monday, while unleashing a barrage of attacks on Joe Biden and the Democratic Party that were unrelenting in their bleakness.

Hours after Republican delegates formally nominated Trump for a second term, the president and his party laid out a dystopian picture of what the United States would look like under a Biden administration, warning of a “vengeful mob” that would lay waste to suburban communities and turn quiet neighborhoods into war zones.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, delivered an address that framed the election as a choice between “church, work and school” against “rioting, looting and vandalism.”

The younger Trump also praised his father’s management of the virus, asserting that the president had been a sturdy leader in a crisis even as polls show Americans believe he has handled the pandemic poorly.

“As the virus began to spread, the president acted quickly and ensured ventilators got to hospitals that needed them most,” the president’s son said, making no mention of the millions of Americans sickened and killed or the complaints from governors that they were not receiving the necessary equipment. “There is more work to do, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Republicans’ message veered wildly, sometimes between consecutive speakers. State Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia, a Democrat who has endorsed Trump, described the president’s support for police reforms, for instance, while other Black speakers appealed directly to voters of color. Minutes later, a St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who recently drew wide attention in the news media for brandishing firearms at peaceful Black protesters in their neighborhood spoke.

“Your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America,” said Patricia McCloskey, sitting with her husband in their home, warning that Biden wanted to “abolish the suburbs.”

The couple was followed by Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who is now a campaign fundraiser, back in the empty auditorium. “Rioters must not be allowed to destroy our cities,” she said. “The best is to come.”

Hours earlier, Trump appeared before delegates in Charlotte, North Carolina, after they conducted a roll-call vote to formally nominate him for a second term. The president promoted the economy while blistering Biden, former President Barack Obama and North Carolina’s governor, a Democrat who he said had sabotaged the GOP convention for political purposes.

Trump’s false claims earlier in the day dismayed some Republicans, who were hoping he and the party would use this week to stick to more scripted attacks on Biden as a tool of the left. But most Republicans recognized heading into the week that the convention would be Trump’s show.

The president is planning on speaking each day during the convention, and party officials scrambled over the weekend to fill in the schedule.

Though several Trump advisers had promised an upbeat convention, the evening program was bleak from the early stages, as a sequence of Trump supporters spoke in Washington, D.C., from a dais in Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, a formal, wood-paneled event space.

Charlie Kirk, a youth activist, warned of the advance of “bitter, vengeful, deceitful activists,” while Rebecca Friedrichs, a school-choice activist from California, claimed that teachers’ unions had “morphed our schools into war zones.” A defense of Trump’s management of the coronavirus pandemic took the form of a video that criticized the news media, Democrats and the World Health Organization, casting him as a decisive leader against Democrats who minimized the threat of the disease.

The video featured three clips of Democratic governors, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, praising Trump in the spring, when state executives were pleading with the federal government for help and taking exceptional pains to stay on the president’s good side.

Trump’s first appearance in the evening program came in a brief segment that showed him at the White House interacting with front-line workers, who related their experiences in the health crisis. Trump prompted them to make comments — “Please, go ahead,” he said repeatedly — though he interjected his own commentary about the drug hydroxychloroquine, which the president had promoted as a remedy for the coronavirus despite no consensus among doctors that it was effective.

Amy Ford, a nurse from West Virginia, spoke of working during the pandemic and credited the president’s leadership with saving lives, despite the extensive evidence that Trump had defied public-health experts by playing down the threat of the virus and by opposing some of the most effective measures to control it.

“As a health care professional, I can tell you without hesitation Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID-19,” Ford said, though she also talked about the benefits of telemedicine.

Charlotte was the original site of the convention before Trump pulled the bulk of it out of the city because of his disagreements with the governor over health restrictions. The in-person roll-call vote Monday morning, making his nomination official, was a stark contrast with the Democratic convention, which was conducted completely online. Trump spoke to a crowd that frequently broke into applause, a feature that was absent from the virtual Democratic convention last week.

Also on Monday, a few of the president’s allies in Congress, including Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, delivered remarks. Among politicians of color in the Republican Party, the speakers were Sen. Tim Scott, of South Carolina, the only Black Republican in the Senate, and the former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, who is Indian American. But much of the program issued stark warnings about civil disorder.

The former football star Herschel Walker, who identified himself as a longtime friend of Trump’s, pushed back on what he called unfair depictions of the president as a racist — a sign, perhaps, of Republicans’ concerns that a wide range of voters see Trump in those terms.

“I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist,” said Walker, who is Black. “People who think that don’t know what they are talking about.”

In her remarks, Haley depicted Trump as a stern champion of American interests against an unfriendly international order, and attacked Biden and the Obama administration’s handling of adversaries like North Korea and Iran. Of Trump, she said, “He tells the world what it needs to hear.”

Underscoring Republicans’ determination to run against the left wing of the Democratic Party, rather than Trump’s moderate challenger, Haley warned that if Biden were elected, he would report to “Pelosi, Sanders and the squad,” employing a widely used nickname for four progressive women of color in the House including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York.

Scott recounted his ascent as a Black Southerner in delivering an optimistic assessment of America’s promise and to ridicule Biden for his clumsy references to race.

At the start of the convention’s second hour, Trump appeared in a video with several people who were held as hostages or prisoners overseas until his administration negotiated their release, and who praised the efforts of his team. Trump spoke briefly with them in turn, although he told Andrew Brunson, a pastor who was jailed in Turkey, that the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had been “very good” to deal with.

The degree to which Trump has reshaped the Republican Party in his own image was on display even in the Democratic Party’s counterprogramming Monday. Biden’s campaign used the start of the convention to release a list of Republican dissenters and outcasts who are opposing Trump’s reelection and backing the former vice president.

The most prominent new name on the list, which heavily featured long-retired lawmakers with little to lose through their dissent, was former Sen. Jeff Flake, of Arizona. Flake, a 57-year-old conservative, was pushed into retirement after just one term because his persistent criticism of Trump enraged Republican voters.

On Monday in Charlotte, Trump also used his speech to focus on the strength of the stock market and to hurl all attacks at Democrats.

He repeated his unfounded allegations that Obama and Biden had spied on his campaign in 2016. “We caught them doing really bad things,” he said. “Let’s see what happens. They’re trying it again.”