AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Republicans are mounting a challenge to a new ranked voting method set for the June primary.

The state’s GOP convention voted to reject ranked choice voting in Republican primaries. GOP officials said Friday they filed a lawsuit in federal court opposing ranked-choice voting in federal court.

The new voter-approved method says a candidate wins with a majority of votes. The GOP wants the winner to simply have the most votes.

The 2010 and 2012 conventions saw Tea Party-fueled uprisings against the conservative establishment.

Republicans have trumpeted their party’s recent gains in rural areas of the historically independent-minded state. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has represented them since 2014.

That district sent a historic electoral vote to Republican President Trump in 2016.