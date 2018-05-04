AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Republicans are mounting a challenge to a new ranked voting method set for the June primary.
The state’s GOP convention voted to reject ranked choice voting in Republican primaries. GOP officials said Friday they filed a lawsuit in federal court opposing ranked-choice voting in federal court.
The new voter-approved method says a candidate wins with a majority of votes. The GOP wants the winner to simply have the most votes.
The 2010 and 2012 conventions saw Tea Party-fueled uprisings against the conservative establishment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
Republicans have trumpeted their party’s recent gains in rural areas of the historically independent-minded state. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has represented them since 2014.
That district sent a historic electoral vote to Republican President Trump in 2016.