MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans in Minnesota’s 1st District have backed Jim Hagedorn for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Democrat Tim Walz.
The party says delegates picked Hagedorn over state Sen. Carla Nelson at an endorsing convention Saturday in Mankato.
Walz decided to run for governor instead of seeking re-election the district representing southern Minnesota.
Democrats on Saturday were holding their endorsing convention in Le Sueur.
