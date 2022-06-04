TUCSON, Ariz. — When Juan Ciscomani first brought his family to his new congressional campaign office in the Catalina foothills, his father asked him, “Do you know where we are?”

This was the same upscale neighborhood where a teenage Juan and his father, who emigrated from Mexico and took a job driving city buses, used to come early in the mornings to wash expensive cars to help make ends meet. Years later, the younger Ciscomani is one of House Republicans’ top recruits in the country, running to flip a key congressional seat just blocks from where they once worked to scrape by.

“Two blocks away — it dawned on us,” Ciscomani recalled in an interview. “Then he said his favorite phrase: ‘Only in America.’”

If Republicans win back the House majority in the November elections, it will be because of candidates like Ciscomani. In the nation’s most competitive congressional districts, Republicans have aggressively recruited people of color with powerful personal stories to tell, betting that compelling candidates, equipped with disciplined messages that focus on kitchen table issues like inflation and public safety, will deliver them control of the House.

Republicans saw the potency of the strategy in 2020, when handicappers and pollsters predicted that Democrats would expand their majority. Instead, Democrats did not gain a single new seat, while Republican candidates — women, minorities and veterans — won 15.

Party operatives attributed the success to their decision to follow Democrats’ winning formula in 2018, recruiting a diverse group of candidates who helped propel them to gaining control of the House.

Now Republicans say it is a crucial component of their strategy to build a lasting majority.

“We made a significant effort to not just say we would do recruitment differently but to actually get stronger recruits, and forcefully engaging on behalf of stronger recruits, more diverse recruits, recruits that reflect their electorates and the country,” said Dan Conston, president of the Congressional Leadership Fund, House Republicans’ super political action committee.

It is a striking strategy for a party whose ranks are overwhelmingly white and male and include some lawmakers who have lionized the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and embraced nativist, anti-immigrant language. The House Democrats’ campaign arm has spotlighted the influence of the hard right among Republicans and has criticized Republican leaders for failing to confront extremists within their own conference.

Republicans know that to meet predictions that they will win back the House this year, they must appeal not only to their core political base of right-wing and conservative voters but also to college-educated people and independents in the suburbs who are likely to be alienated by such statements and stances. And party leaders are eager to continue to fix their diversity problem, with women composing only about 16% of the conference and people of color composing 9%.

In Texas, three Latina women are running in the Rio Grande Valley, including Mayra Flores, who immigrated to the United States from Mexico at 6 years old, worked on the front line of the pandemic as a respiratory therapist, and is married to a Border Patrol officer. Flores could come to Congress as early as this month if she wins the special election to replace former Rep. Filemon Vela, a Democrat who retired before the end of his term.

Black Republicans with records of military service are running for several other key seats, in districts that President Joe Biden won by only a few points. There is John James in Michigan and Wesley Hunt in Texas, who both graduated from West Point and flew Apache helicopters in Iraq; and in Georgia, Jeremy Hunt, the son of two ministers who also graduated from West Point and who served as an active-duty Army intelligence officer in Ukraine.

In Indiana, Jennifer-Ruth Green, an Air Force veteran who deployed to Baghdad and served as a mission commander for counterintelligence activities, is looking to unseat Democrat Frank Mrvan in his northern district. Should all four prevail, they would triple the number of Black Republicans serving in the House.

Here in Arizona, Ciscomani, a senior adviser to Gov. Doug Ducey, is vying to win the Tucson-based district held by Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat who is retiring at the end of the year.

In a district evenly populated by Democratic, Republican and independent voters, Ciscomani is running with a laserlike focus on inflation, border security and an explicit appeal for unity.

“We have to be very disciplined in saying there are more things we agree on than disagree on,” he said. “And if we stay focused on that, I think that’s what the voters want to see right now. They’re tired of the infighting and bickering. They want government to go do their job, to go actually protect our border, to handle this inflation, stop the overspending and get things under control.”

That type of message would put Ciscomani in the minority among his Republican colleagues should he be elected in November, and it stands in sharp contrast to the language used by other Republicans in the Arizona delegation.

Rep. Paul Gosar, who represents much of rural western Arizona, has allied himself with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and was censured last year for posting an animated video that depicted him killing a Democratic congresswoman. Rep. Andy Biggs, whose district is in the eastern portion of the state, has described the influx of migrants at the southwestern border as an “invasion” and, like Gosar, participated in the “Stop the Steal” campaign backing former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

In the interview, Ciscomani did not criticize Gosar or Biggs, suggesting they were just reflecting the people they represent and steering the conversation back to his experience on issues like trade and immigration.

“Their races and their messaging is geared toward their constituency,” Ciscomani said. Referring to the district he is running in, he added, “We are very unique among Arizona. We’re very unique in the country. So the strategy that we implement here and what is needed to win in this district is very different than anywhere else in the state. In our district, it just goes back to the issues.”