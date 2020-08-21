WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence said that next week’s Republican convention would highlight “the difference between a talker and a doer,” as he made a series of television appearances Friday panning Joe Biden’s acceptance speech and looking ahead to the renomination of President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News, Pence criticized Biden and the Democrats for presenting “a very, very negative view of America” and offering “ad hominem attacks against the president of the United States” during the party’s four-day virtual convention.

He said the GOP gathering would show “the difference between a talker and a doer.”

“We’re going to talk about what this president has done to revive this economy, rebuild our military, strengthen the constitutional liberties with conservatives to our courts at every level.”

Pence was also critical of Democrats for not focusing on what he called two of the biggest issues in the election: violence in America’s largest cities and the economic and strategic threat posed by China.

He also chided Biden for having said the country must contain the coronavirus to rebuild the economy.

“News flash to Joe Biden; The economy is coming back,” Pence said. “The only thing that stands in the way of a full economic recovery in 2021 and beyond is Joe Biden’s agenda.”

Pence scheduled appearances Friday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” CNN, CBS and Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.”

On CBS, Pence declined to say whether Trump believes the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory and chided host Tony Dokoupil when asked about the subject during a contentious interview Friday on “CBS This Morning.”

The exchange came two days after Trump at a White House news conference praised adherents of the theory as “people that love our country” and said, “I understand they like me very much.”

On Friday, Dokoupil asked Pence about the conspiracy theory that involves Trump “fighting a cabal of cannibals and pedophiles inside the White House, of course, those being Democrats.”

“That’s not true, right?” Dokoupil asked. “The president doesn’t really believe that? You don’t really believe that?”

“Well, I don’t know anything about that conspiracy theory,” Pence responded. “I’ve got to be honest with you, Tony. The fact that you’re spending time on a major network to talk about some conspiracy online theory instead of talking about what the Democrats laid out this week …”

After Pence then sought to steer the conversation to differences between Trump and Biden, Dokoupil said his refusal to answer questions about QAnon was “actually adding oxygen” to the conspiracy theory.

Pence bristled at that suggestion.

“I don’t know anything about that conspiracy theory,” he said. “I dismiss it out of hand.”