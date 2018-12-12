JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republicans have nominated finalists for a soon-to-be-open Alaska House seat after the elected candidate was named Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s corrections commissioner.

House Districts 13 and 14 Republicans nominated Craig Christenson, Sharon Jackson and Richard “Clayton” Trotter for the Eagle River-area House District 13 seat.

State GOP Chairman Glenn Clary says it’s his understanding the districts work together because District 13 has had difficulty getting people involved. He says the candidates live in District 13.

Parties traditionally send the governor names for consideration when a seat held by one of their own becomes vacant.

Republican Nancy Dahlstrom won the seat and would have taken office Jan. 15 but joined Dunleavy’s administration.

Christenson ran against Dahlstrom in the primary. Jackson ran for lieutenant governor.

House Republicans must confirm the candidate chosen.