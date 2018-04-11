TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross of Florida will leave Congress after four terms.

Ross announced his plans to leave office on Wednesday, saying he plans to return to his Lakeland law practice.

Ross currently serves as the senior deputy majority whip and is vice chairman of the Housing and Insurance Subcommittee. He also serves on the Financial Services Committee.

Ross served in the Florida House from 2000-2008, when he left due to term limits. He was elected to Congress in 2010.

He said in a press release that he never saw serving in Congress as a career and he now intends to pursue opportunities to increase civic education for youth and to encourage more participating in government.